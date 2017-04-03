Miami was a movie over the weekend! Several of your faves were on the nightlife scene living it up. Go inside to see Diddy, Swizz Beatz, Teyana Taylor, Migos and more party it up…

One thing is for sure, when celebrities step out on the Miami scene, it’s always a lituation. The city has always been the premiere party spot and now that the weather is heating up even more, it’s only getting more turnt up.

On Saturday, good friends Diddy and Swizz Beatz linked up at Rockwell Miami where rapper YG was performing for a fun guys’ night out. Before heading inside, the entertainers had to post up for a photo-op in front of a Nas painting.

Like father, like son! Justin Combs joined in on the club fun toasting it up with his pops. Cheers to the good life!

YG had the whole club rocking with his performance.

We almost didn’t recognize him. Looks like the west coast rapper dropped a few pounds.

The drinks were flowing, everyone was vibing and it made for a good night. PARTYNEXTDOOR …read more

