Diddy’s Son Christian & Girlfriend, “Power” Star Michael Rainey Jr. & LaLa’s Niece Shut Down Prom + Floyd Mayweather Throws Son Zion A SICK Sweet 16 Bash

These YBF Teens are shutting down prom season! Pics of Diddy‘s son Christian Combs and his girlfriend, along with flicks of “Power” star Michael Rainey Jr. and his co-star LaLa Anthony’s niece heading off to prom.

Plus, Floyd Mayweather threw his son Zion Mayweather a SICK a** Sweet Sixteen bash. Everything inside…

photo prom1.png

It’s round 2 for these YBF Teens!

Diddy’s son Christian Combs and his girlfriend Breah Hicks got prom ready and shut ish down last year for his senior prom last year. Now, they’re back at it for Breah’s prom night.

The lovebirds were dressed to kill in all white everything to celebrate Breah’s most memorable high school party – Prom 2017.

photo prom2.png

photo prom3.png

Werk!

So cute watching their love grow each year. These two have been rocking with each other for about three years now.

Speaking of YBF Teens at prom…

photo prom4.png

“Power” star LaLa Anthony has been busy playing matchmaker! She hooked her niece Siree Milan up with her co-star Michael Rainey Jr. for a cute prom date.

“Look how gorgeous my niece @sireemilan looks and how handsome @michaelraineyjr looks for prom night,” LaLa gushed on Instagram. …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

