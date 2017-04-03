Chance The Rapper is serious about bringing a positive change to his community. And he’s bringing everyone on board with him. Go inside for deets about his arts and literature fund and how the Chicago Bulls are helping in a major way inside…

Chance The Rapper has already put his money where his mouth is. And now, he’s being backed by a major company to put up even more dough to help his community.

You see, Chance isn’t the “posing for pics while doing charity work” photo-op celebrity. The 23-year-old is serious about giving back to the youth of Chicago. And he just got some major help.

After donating $1million to Chicago Public Schools last month, the Chi-town native announced he’s launching the “New Chance Arts and Literature” fund. It’s his newest project with the Children First Fund. And guess what? The Chicago Bulls are helping with the launch in a major way, donating $1million towards his new endeavor. Nice!