Demi Lovato: I’m 1% African!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : February 27, 2017
Demi Lovato at a Party

Think the Oscars getting the Best Picture winner wrong was controversial?

Okay, it was. Big time.

But Demi Lovato found herself in some hot water as well on Sunday, for reasons not related to either La La Land or Moonlight.

The singer (who did attend a post-Academy Awards party sponsored by Vanity Fair… and who looked gorgeous at the event, as you can see above) jumped on Twitter over the weekend in an excited state.

She had recently received the results of a DNA test and thought one piece of surprising news from it was worth sharing with followers.

“I did a DNA test and found out I’m mainly Spanish, with Native American, SCANDINAVIAN (which I had NO idea), Irish, BRITISH….” Lovato wrote, adding:

“And I’m 1% African!!!!”

Oops. That’s where the message fell off the acceptable rails, according to far too many critics.

Some questioned her knowledge of science, such as this individual:

“everyone’s got a little bit of African in them. No matter where we come from. #biology #evolution.”

Others, meanwhile, were far more cruel. To wit:

“ever since you got that spray tan you think your 1 African demi what you smoking.”

And still others were especially mean, while being grammatically inept. An example:

“she causes drama bc …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

  1. Cassie
    February 27, 2017 at 9:21 am

    She’s a pretty girl and can sing but I think most everyone is 1% African. Not a big deal.

