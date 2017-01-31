  • redit
Nick Gordon Posts Bobbi Kristina Tribute On Two-Year Hospitalization Anniversary

Posted by :Trinity Persons On : January 31, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

Nick Gordon made a big stink on Twitter Monday night, remembering late girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown on the two-year anniversary of her infamous hospitalization.

As Radar readers know, Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub of her home in January 2015, under eerily similar circumstances to her mother, Whitney Houston. She died that July after remaining in a coma for six months.

“You’re the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep,” Gordon wrote alongside a photo of the couple kissing. “I love & miss you RIH my angel.”

PHOTOS: Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Husband Nick Gordon, Aunt Hold Vigil

You’re the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep. I love&missyou RIH my angel. pic.twitter.com/nshVPsqCbd

— Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) January 30, 2017

Later, he reminded followers: “True love never dies.”

It didn’t take long for fans to criticize his behavior, however. “Ummmmmm……didn’t you contribute to her death??” one Twitter user commented while another added, “I guess you do think about Bobbi day and night, since you killed her.”

In response, Gordon simply told …read more

