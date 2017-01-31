By now you’re probably heard (and possibly already dismissed) the rumors:

According to insiders, tabloid headlines, and Twitter eggs, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for divorce.

The reports have been circulating for months, and normally, the fact that no legal action has been taken by either party would be taken as evidence that the breakup talk is without merit.

However, these are special circumstances, and while they’re not known for jealously guarding their privacy (quite the opposite, in fact), when the Kardashians want to keep something out of the press, they can do so quite effectively.

Sure, Kim has been divorced twice before, but this time is different:

For one thing, it’s her third divorce, and the always image-conscious reality star is no doubt aware of the jokes that will be cracked on social media if she becomes half of three failed marriages at the age of 36.

Kim has implicitly characterized those first two marriages as misguided “starter” attempts, and her marriage to Kanye as the real deal.

For the most part, fans have been willing to buy that explanation.

After all Kim was very young the first time she got hitched, and her second marriage lasted only 72 days.

She and Kanye …read more

Read more here:: THG