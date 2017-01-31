LeBron James is going IN on folks who are criticizing his recent call for more teammates. The Cavs, Charles Barkley. Everybody! Sip the scorching hot tea inside…

After winning Cleveland’s first NBA championship, LeBron James isn’t happy with the way this NBA season is going.

Following the Cavs’ lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, January 23rd (124-122), King James blasted the team for failing to pick up “playmakers.” It was the team’s fifth lost in the last seven games.

After the game, James told ESPN:

“We need a f*cking playmaker. I’m not saying you can just go find one, like you can go outside and see trees. I didn’t say that. I’m not singling out anybody. I’m not. Yeah, we won [the championship], but f*ck, you know what, let’s see if we can do something.”

I not mad or upset at management cause Griff and staff have done a great job, I just feel we still need to improve in order to repeat… — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

if that’s what we wanna do. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has always been critical over LeBron, so it …read more

Read more here:: YBF