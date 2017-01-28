The entertainment world has lost another legend.

John Hurt, a veteran big screen star best known for his lead role in The Elephant Man, died on Friday night after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was 77 years old.

After TMZ shared the strong rumor late yesterday, this tragic piece of news was confirmed by Hurt’s very good friend, Richard E. Grant, on Twitter.

“So so sad to have lost such an extraordinary talent and friend. Sir John Hurt. R. I. P.,” wrote Grant.

Hurt was a two-time Academy Awards nominee whose career spanned six decades.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014 and his Oscar nods were earned for for 1978’s Midnight Express; and for playing the title role of John Merrick in David Lynch’s e 1980 biopic, The Elephant Man.

But you may also recognize Hurt from his roles in the following films:

Alien

V for Vendetta

Harry Potter

Dr. Who

1984

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Snowpiercer

Jackie

The beloved actor is survived by his wife of 12 years, Anwen Rees-Myer, along with two sons.

She spoke to The Daily Mail shortly after Hurt passed and told the newspaper of her late husband:

“John was the most sublime of actors and the most gentlemanly of gentlemen with …read more

Read more here:: THG