Mischa Barton has confirmed that she voluntarily sought professional help after some frightening events at her West Hollywood apartment.

We reported just yesterday that The O.C. alum was taken to hospital for a mental evaluation after some erratic behavior.

Now, the star has released a statement to People, claiming that someone spiked her drink with GHB on her birthday,

“On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” Barton said in the statement.

“I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well,” the statement continued.

“I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

