The Vampire Diaries really likes to celebrate the past.

On The Vampire Diaries Season 8 Episode 10, we took a trip into Damon’s mind and there was no vampire in site. In fact, it was littered with past characters who really helped make the episode a poignant affair.

When the episode got underway, Bonnie showed up at the Salvatore mansion to find Damon in a catatonic state. Sybil then revealed she needed help finding the bell.

Caroline decided to help her if it meant saving Damon from his own mind. Bonnie and Caroline entered and noticed straight off the bat that Vicki Donovan was very much alive.

Bonnie thought she had been bitten by Damon, but it turned out Vicki was just a normal teenager who had no idea what vampires were.

Caroline, however, found out the hard way that her mother was not a fan of vampires.

Caroline tried to join forces with her mother to locate Damon because of the animal attacks, but her mother kidnapped her because she knew she was a vampire.

Back in Mystic Falls, Stefan met up with Seline who told Stefan that if he rings the bell twelve times it would …read more

Read more here:: THG