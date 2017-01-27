The Trumpet Awards thought they were getting an honoree who could help drive eyes to their upcoming Awards show, but Wendy Williams played them all the way out. Now she’s being accused of MAJOR diva behavior! We’ve got the exclusive details inside.

At this past Saturday’s taping of the Trumpet Awards, the audience gasped when Wendy Williams’ name was called after her honoree presentation and she was nowhere to be found. The “Wendy Show” talk show maven had skipped out on the Awards show all together, and didn’t tell the event organizers until less than two days before!

Sources tell us Wendy was on 100 with her demands! Even though the Trumpet Awards organization never gave a flat out ‘No’ to her requests, we’re told that production thinks Wendy may have felt too much push back during negotiations. And it may have been one of the nails in the no-show coffin.

Weeks leading up to the taping in Atlanta, Wendy’s reps and the event organizers were busily solidifying Wendy’s travel plans and everything she would need. The Trumpet Awards, the annual event celebrating African-American achievements and contributions, was prepared to give Wendy a few backstage …read more

