Dwyane Wade responds to Rajon Rondo‘s savage Instagram post where he called out D. Wade and Jimmy Butler‘s leadership skills. Find out what Chi-Town native son had to say and catch DeMarcus Cousins‘ tea inside…

The Chicago Bulls are clinging on for dear life to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Their current record is 23-24. Not only are they underperforming on the court, there’s also drama brewing among the players.

After the Bulls lost to the Atlanta Hawks a few nights ago, D. Wade and Jimmy Butler threw their teammates under the bus to the media. They called folks out for their lack of caring and not playing hard enough. Rajon Rondo didn’t appreciate the way the guys spoke about the team, so he hopped on Instagram last night and BLASTED them into next week.

He took a shot at D. Wade and Jimmy’s leadership skills in the post, pointing out the behavior of veterans when he was a younger player with the Boston Celtics. He wrote: