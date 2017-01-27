  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

YBF SPORTS: Dwyane Wade Claps Back After Teammate Rajon Rondo Went Straight Savage! + DeMarcus Cousins Calls Out FAKE Philanthropic Ballers

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 27, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo waderondo.jpg

Dwyane Wade responds to Rajon Rondo‘s savage Instagram post where he called out D. Wade and Jimmy Butler‘s leadership skills. Find out what Chi-Town native son had to say and catch DeMarcus Cousins‘ tea inside…

photo wadero1.jpg

The Chicago Bulls are clinging on for dear life to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Their current record is 23-24. Not only are they underperforming on the court, there’s also drama brewing among the players.

After the Bulls lost to the Atlanta Hawks a few nights ago, D. Wade and Jimmy Butler threw their teammates under the bus to the media. They called folks out for their lack of caring and not playing hard enough. Rajon Rondo didn’t appreciate the way the guys spoke about the team, so he hopped on Instagram last night and BLASTED them into next week.

photo wadero2.jpg

He took a shot at D. Wade and Jimmy’s leadership skills in the post, pointing out the behavior of veterans when he was a younger player with the Boston Celtics. He wrote:

My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn’t pick and …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5186 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *