How many babies are Ben and Jessa Seewald expecting?

Monday night, Counting On Season 3 Episode 2 finally answered that burning question among card carrying members of Duggar Nation.

If you watch Jill & Jessa Counting On online, you know that twins run in her family. Jessa’s mom Michelle Duggar had two pair, in fact.

It’s also no secret that Jessa and husband Ben Seewald love hyping up their pregnancy reveals, so this storyline was part for the course.

They attempted, with the assistance of Jill, to find out if it’s twins. Jill asked, “Well Jess, do you want to listen to your little baby’s heartbeat?”

Jill, who’s trained as a midwife, admitted that she gets some enjoyment out of this as well: “It’s fun to get my hands on her belly.”

Jessa couldn’t help but smile widely.

“I haven’t really been showing so it’s nice to know there’s a baby in there,” the 18-weeks-pregnant TLC star laughed. “I’m not just sick!”

“Not having an ultrasound, we don’t know if it’s twins,” Jessa added. “We think it’s one, [but] you never know” until you know.

Twins or not, “this pregnancy has been different than my first pregnancy in many ways,” Jessa opened up during …read more

