Was Stevie J acting too protective over Savannah?

She certainly seemed to think so on Leave It To Stevie Season 1 Episode 6 when her father seemed to get in between her new relationship with Vante.

As the episode got underway, Stevie, Scrappy and Yung Joc went out to try and get rid of their fears, but Yung Joc seemed to want to make fun of his friends.

They were not amused as they tried to get rid of their fear of heights.

Stevie then went to meet up with Sade and Savannah for lunch and Sade dropped the bomb that Savannah had a thing for a guy named Vante and she was meeting with him.

After asking Stevie for money, Savannah was annoyed to learn that Stevie would be accompanying her on a date with Vante. They went on trampolines.

Yeah, you would never believe that Savannah was nearly eighteen-years-old. Vante was shocked when Stevie showed up because he apparently had no idea that he was Savannah’s father.

Stevie kept getting in the middle of them so that they could not get closer, so they made an …read more

Read more here:: THG