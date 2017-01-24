Kourtney Kardashian is either trolling the living heck out of her millions and millions of followers.

Or she really is pregnant with her fourth child.

Rumors of yet another Kourtney pregnancy started to make the rounds soon after the calendar flipped to 2017, with a family know-it-all telling Radar Online this month that Kardashian is in her “first trimester.”

Many women don’t even tell anyone they’re expecting this early on, so it’s unclear how such information would have even leaked out.

But the chatter has only gained momentum in the weeks since.

And not just thanks to anonymous sources speaking to unreliable supermarket tabloids.

But thanks to Kourtney herself!

The reality star appears to be having some fun with talk of her womb all over the Internet, sharing a throwback photo of her naked pregnant body online just a day after the aforementioned Radar report went public.

Check it out here:

Kourtney, of course, is already a mother to three cute kids, all of whom were fathered by Scott Disick. They are:

Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

She and Disick broke up in the summer of 2015, but they’ve remained loving co-parents to these children, often taking family vacations together and spending the holidays as one …read more

Read more here:: THG