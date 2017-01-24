As The Bachelor spoilers have teased us for weeks, Corinne Olympios is dominating this season of the ABC dating competition fiasco.

Not just in the quest for Nick’s heart (or other body parts, as she of the “golden vagine” will freely admit), but in terms of media coverage.

This week was no different, though others stood out as well …

On The Bachelor Season 21 Episode 4, the girls visited Nick’s hometown of Waukesha, Wisconsin, which led to some quality storylines.

If you watch The Bachelor online, you know some of the contrived nonsense that producers will come up with to fill mid-season episodes.

In this case, it was dairy farming in America’s heartland.

First off, Christen and Brittany were eliminated at the rose ceremony. Then it was off to Waukesha, where Danielle L. earned a date.

After they ran into Nick’s ex at a coffee shop, they giggle a lot, she gets a rose, and they dance at a country concert in front of a crowd.

Incredible as Nick says this is, it’s boilerplate Bachelor.

For the group date, everyone must shovel manure at a farm, except for Corrine, who bails, claiming that she …read more

