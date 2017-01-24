Paula Deen‘s late brother-in-law couldn’t bring his sick secrets with him to the grave. After Henry Groover III committed suicide amid sexual assault and pedophilia claims, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal more disturbing details of the priest’s twisted past.

According to an incident report obtained from the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, the brother of Deen’s husband Michael was arrested for sexual battery on November 17, 2003.

“I was walking behind the restrooms when a subject, later identified as Henry Bowers Groover, walked out of the restroom and waved at me to follow him,” the reporting officer wrote in the report. “Groover walked to a heavily covered area of the walking trail and then stopped and unzipped his pants.”

Groover then tried to make small talk with the officer, asking for his name and hometown.

“Groover then said, ‘What do you like?‘ and reached out and rubbed my crotch,’” the report read. “I immediately displayed my badge and identified myself as a police officer, informing Groover, that he was under arrest for sexual battery.”

