Briell Decker was just 18 years old when she was forced to marry polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs and plunged into a living nightmare. Now, she’s revealing the truth about her time in the controversial cult over a year after her escape, to RadarOnline.com.

Decker, a member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, spent almost a decade married to the religion’s “prophet,” Warren Jeffs, who is now serving a life sentence for child rape. In that time, she told Radar, she hit rock bottom and feared for her life.

“When I was living in Wyoming, I was being held in a secret house and I was being accused of rejecting the group,” Decker told Radar.

“The raids were happening and I was so scared,” she said. “This was the darkest time for me. In the house people told me if I could kill myself they would tell people it was an accident so that no one would know how unhappy I was. It was so manipulative and it worked.”

Decker was one of Jeffs’ 79 wives, one of the few that actually escaped from the cult and the only …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online