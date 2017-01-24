There may very well be a bunch of readers out there who only know Britney Spears these days as a mother of two who often performs in Las Vegas and who stays pretty far away from the celebrity gossip spotlight.

But it wasn’t always this way.

Britney was once the biggest pop star on the planet.

And she once fell so far and so hard off the wagon of stability that she shaved her own head and was admitted to a hospital due to concerns over a mental breakdown.

Britney Ever After, a Lifetime original movie that premieres on February 18, aims to take through the many ups and downs of this singer’s life and career.

In the first trailer for the film, we see Natasha Bennett in the lead role.

We also see her and Justin Timberlake making an old red carpet appearance, along Britney making one of her many runs to the supermarket for Cheetos.

There’s footage of Britney, Christina Aguilera and Madonna’s kissing on MTV… of Britney marrying good friend Jason Alexander in Sin City… of Britney talking to Matt Lauer… and, yes, of Britney shaved her own head.

According to a Lifetime press release, Britney Ever After will detail “the tumultuous story of pop …read more

Read more here:: THG