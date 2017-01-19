Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee is speaking out after she and estranged husband Josh McKee got into an epic online beef last week.

At issue? Rumors that Mackenzie McKee cheated on Josh, as reported by a “friend” of hers named Quinn Tilley, and Josh’s reaction.

It’s been a rough ride for the couple – who knows a lot about that, given Josh’s profession as a rodeo cowboy – from the onset, basically.

The McKees have three kids together, and have been dogged by rumors of cheating, divorce, and even a Mackenzie McKee sex tape.

Never a dull moment, in other words.

Even so, the events of last week and the way they played out were totally out of control, even by the volatile couple’s high (low?) standards.

A lengthy back and forth exchange ensued, publicly, after Tilley told Josh that Mackenzie had cheated on him with a guy named Dylan.

He responded with some pretty startling allegations of his own, including claims that his wife has faked pretty much everything in her life.

So what – and who – should believe here?

My friend Maddie told Josh Mackenzie cheated and I confirmed it when he asked

