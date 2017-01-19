The 2017 People’s Choice Awards are in the books.
And those books will forever tell us that Johnny Depp, Ellen DeGeneres and Grey’s Anatomy were among the major winners.
But forget who took home the trophies.
Which stars were involved in the moments that truly stood out from the show? Let’s find out!
1. Best Joke
Take it away, host Joel McHale: “2016 was an interesting year. We all watched as a longtime government insider squared off against an egotistical billionaire. I’m speaking of course about Captain America: Civil War.”
2. Silliest Sketch
At one point, some unfamous guy named Dwayne Johnson and an actual rock were in the running for Favorite Dwayne Johnson. The rock one (and Johnson uttered “Bullsh-t,” which was pretty funny.)
3. Most Notable Snub
Jennifer Lopez finally won a People’s Choice Award after eight tries. But she didn’t mention Drake at all in her acceptance speech!
4. Biggest Third Wheel
It’s hard to feel bad Luke Hemsworth when he looks like this. But McHale repeatedly referred to the Westworld actor as “the third one” in relation to brothers Liam and Chris.
5. Best Speech
