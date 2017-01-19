On Wednesday night, The People’s Choice Awards winners were announced.
But only in the categories of movies, music and television.
What about where it matters most… fashion?!?
That’s where this photo gallery comes in. Compare, contrast and debate the best and worst red carpet looks below:
1. Blake Lively at the People’s Choice Awards
Blake Lively may have faltered from her Golden Globes 2016 look, but she still looked amazing.
2. Justin Timberlake at the People’s Choice Awards
Justin Timberlake went for a casual look at the People’s Choice Awards and it worked.
3. Ruby Rose at the People’s Choice Awards
Ruby Rose clearly used her Orange is the New Black jumpsuit to craft this bizarre outfit.
4. Priyanka Chopra at the People’s Choice Awards
Priyanka Chopra is one of the best actresses on television. She’s also one of the best dressed celebrities out there.
5. John Stamos at the People’s Choice Awards
John Stamos looked great at the People’s Choice Awards. It’s just a shame his shoes look like crocodiles.
6. Victoria Justice at the People’s Choice Awards
