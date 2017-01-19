WARNING: The video featured below features graphic footage.

Especially if you’re an animal lover.

Due to a video shared on TMZ yesterday, a company that specializes in training animals for movies and television is under major fire this week after its handlers were recorded forcing a frightened dog into cold, churning water on the set of this film.

The footage in question depicts a German Shepherd named Hercules being lowered into the water, despite making repeated attempts to climb out and/or get away.

After a man finally forces the canine into the gushing liquid, the dog appears to go under, at which point production staff members yell “CUT!” and handlers scramble to reach Hercules.

Again, consider yourself warned.

But watch the controversial video here:

TMZ alleges that director Lasse Hallström was present for this shooting, although Hallström wrote on Twitter that he was not on set at the time, promising a “thorough investigation” into what happened.

“I have been promised that a thorough investigation into this situation is underway and that any wrongdoing will be reported and punished,” he Tweeted.

A Dog’s Purpose is based on a book by the same name.

It chronicles the journey of a reincarnated pet whose consciousness …read more

Read more here:: THG