George H.W. Bush does not owe anyone any kind of apology, that much is certain.

The former President of the United States was admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital this week to address “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia,” according to his spokesman, Jim McGrath.

He is currently in stable condition.

“Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation,” McGrath added said in a statement on Wednesday, although Bush is now awake and alert.

The ex-Commander-in-Chief is so awake and alert, in fact, that he actually penned a note to Donald Trump from the hospital in order to explain his absence from tomorrow’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.

“Dear Donald, Barbara and I are so sorry we can’t be there for your Inauguration on January 20th,” the father of George W. Bush wrote, explaining:

“My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under. Same for Barbara. So I guess we’re stuck in Texas.

“But we will be with you and the country in spirit. I want you to know that I wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading out great country. If I can …read more

Read more here:: THG