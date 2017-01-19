Fifth Harmony may have lost Camila Cabello, but they are still up there as one of the hottest groups on the planet.

The group took to the stage at the People’s Choice Awards for their first performance since the sensational departure of Cabello.

Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke Hernandez and Lauren Jauregui performed “Work from Home.”

You could definitely notice the lack of Camila’s high pitched vocals throughout.

That’s not to say the performance was bad. In fact, it was pretty great.

Losing a member must have been tough on the other girls, but at least they are still able to continue on as a band.

All of the girls are super talented in the vocal department.

That’s probably why they took home the People’s Choice Award trophy for Favorite Group.

Ever since Camila quit last month, fans have wondered what would become of the group.

Her departure was hardly amicable when you consider the fact that she pretty much just disappeared from the group overnight.

Have a look at the full video of the performance below!

…read more

Read more here:: THG