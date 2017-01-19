  • redit
Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart & Tyler Perry Nab People’s Choice Awards + The Rock Tells Kevin Hart ‘F**k Off’ + Yara Shahidi & More Slay The Carpet

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 19, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

Kevin Hart got told “F**k off” by The Rock, J.Lo & Tyler Perry racked up trophies and celebs hit the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards. We’ve got it all inside…

These two…

Kevin Hart won the Favorite Comedic Performance award at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater Wednesday night. And when he accepted, The Rock had a hilarious response for his Central Intelligence co-star. Check it:

Kev posed it up with fellow winner Blake Lively and wife Eniko.

J.Lo was a winner in every way. She slayed the carpet within an inch of its life in this diamond covered Reem Acra gown that was fit to perfection.

The “Shades of Blue” star …read more

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5013 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

