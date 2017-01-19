Kevin Hart got told “F**k off” by The Rock, J.Lo & Tyler Perry racked up trophies and celebs hit the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards. We’ve got it all inside…

These two…

Kevin Hart won the Favorite Comedic Performance award at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater Wednesday night. And when he accepted, The Rock had a hilarious response for his Central Intelligence co-star. Check it:

.. and the award goes to @kevinhart4real for being “The best husband ever!” Teasing me cuz I didn’t hv an umbrella. Thx honey! #peopleschoiceawards @kevinkwan327 A photo posted by eniĸo (e-nee-ĸo) (@enikonhart) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

Kev posed it up with fellow winner Blake Lively and wife Eniko.

J.Lo was a winner in every way. She slayed the carpet within an inch of its life in this diamond covered Reem Acra gown that was fit to perfection.

The “Shades of Blue” star …read more

Read more here:: YBF