The people have officially spoken.
But what did they say?
On Wednesday night, Joel McHale hosted the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, a ceremony dedicated to the world of music, movies and television.
Comprised of 64 categories, the event featured trophies awarded to various singers, shows, actors and actresses based solely on the votes of the viewing and listening public.
So… who took home the biggest prizes?
Scroll down for a look at the winners in every category:
Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry
Favorite Movie: “Finding Dory”
Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds
Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Action Movie: “Deadpool”
Favorite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.
Favorite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie
Favorite Comedic Movie: “Bad Moms”
Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart
Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy
Favorite Dramatic Movie: “Me Before You”
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively
Favorite Family Movie: “Finding Dory”
Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres, “Finding Dory”
Favorite Thriller Movie: “The Girl on the Train”
Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp
TV Favorite TV Show: “Outlander”
Favorite Network TV Comedy: “The Big Bang Theory”
Favorite Comedic TV Actor: Jim Parsons
Favorite Comedic TV Actress: Sofia Vergara
Favorite Network TV Drama: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite Dramatic TV Actor: Justin Chambers
