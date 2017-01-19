The people have officially spoken.

But what did they say?

On Wednesday night, Joel McHale hosted the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, a ceremony dedicated to the world of music, movies and television.

Comprised of 64 categories, the event featured trophies awarded to various singers, shows, actors and actresses based solely on the votes of the viewing and listening public.

So… who took home the biggest prizes?

Scroll down for a look at the winners in every category:

Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry

Favorite Movie: “Finding Dory”

Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds

Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Action Movie: “Deadpool”

Favorite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie

Favorite Comedic Movie: “Bad Moms”

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Dramatic Movie: “Me Before You”

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively

Favorite Family Movie: “Finding Dory”

Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres, “Finding Dory”

Favorite Thriller Movie: “The Girl on the Train”

Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp

TV Favorite TV Show: “Outlander”

Favorite Network TV Comedy: “The Big Bang Theory”

Favorite Comedic TV Actor: Jim Parsons

Favorite Comedic TV Actress: Sofia Vergara

Favorite Network TV Drama: “Grey’s Anatomy”

Favorite Dramatic TV Actor: Justin Chambers

