The proof is in the people. Ellen DeGeneres sure is loved.
During Wednesday evening’s 2017 People’s Choice Awards, the talk-show host received three awards including Favorite…
Read more here:: E! Online
Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web
The proof is in the people. Ellen DeGeneres sure is loved.
During Wednesday evening’s 2017 People’s Choice Awards, the talk-show host received three awards including Favorite…
Read more here:: E! Online
Previous Post
Blake Shelton Gushes Over the “Hottest Date” Gwen Stefani at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards
Next Post
Leave a Reply