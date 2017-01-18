The Real Housewives is one of the most addictive franchises on TV.
Fans around the world tune in to catch up with the latest fights between the housewives who just always seem to be wining and dining with one another.
The celebrity world also likes to indulge in some time with the housewives.
Scroll down for 17 celebrities who are big fans of Bravo’s reality staples.
1. Christina Agulera
Christina has made it clear that she’s a fan of both the New Jersey and New York ladies. She recently tweeted about Bethenny Frankel’s return. “Love @Bethenny back on #RHONY,” she tweeted. “Best season ever…the show needed you back!!! Missed you! And Dorinda is a great addition!!”
2. Lea Michele
Leah Michele is already friends with Carole Radziwill, Nene Leakes and Camille Grammer. She has also revealed that she wants a lot more Real Housewife friends.
3. Eddie Redmayne
Eddie likes to relax by tuning into The Real Housewives after a long day of acting.
4. Snooki
Snooki thinks Kyle Richards is pretty great and she even thinks her husband is pretty hot, too.
5. Megan Fox
