Finally! One of our newest obsessions will soon give us even more episodes to yell, scream and cry over. Plus find out if Paris Jackson will appear on Lee Daniels’ “Star” series inside…

If you’re a fan of NBC’s “This Is Us” (like us), then you’ll be happy to know the hit family drama has been renewed for not one, but TWO new seasons. And get this, season 2 and 3 will be serving up a total of 36 episodes. Woot!

The show’s executives made the big reveal during the 2017 Winter TCA’s.

“We all got our wish that this is a hit show,” said Jennifer Salke, President of NBC Entertainment. “’This Is Us’ is as good as anything we’ve ever had, we’re thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there’s no doubt it will have a long life on NBC. On behalf of everyone at NBC, we’re grateful for the artistry of the cast, crew, and producers assembled by our gifted creator, Dan Fogelman.”

It’s no wonder the show, which was nominated for several Golden Globe and SAG Awards, is being renewed for two new seasons. It picked up a whopping 72 million viewers “in some fashion on all …read more

Read more here:: YBF