  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

‘This Is Us’ Gets The Greenlight For TWO More Seasons! + Paris Jackson May Appear On ‘STAR’, Rocks Chanel Photoshoot

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 18, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo thisisus.jpg

Finally! One of our newest obsessions will soon give us even more episodes to yell, scream and cry over. Plus find out if Paris Jackson will appear on Lee Daniels’ “Star” series inside…

If you’re a fan of NBC’s “This Is Us” (like us), then you’ll be happy to know the hit family drama has been renewed for not one, but TWO new seasons. And get this, season 2 and 3 will be serving up a total of 36 episodes. Woot!

The show’s executives made the big reveal during the 2017 Winter TCA’s.

“We all got our wish that this is a hit show,” said Jennifer Salke, President of NBC Entertainment. “’This Is Us’ is as good as anything we’ve ever had, we’re thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there’s no doubt it will have a long life on NBC. On behalf of everyone at NBC, we’re grateful for the artistry of the cast, crew, and producers assembled by our gifted creator, Dan Fogelman.”

It’s no wonder the show, which was nominated for several Golden Globe and SAG Awards, is being renewed for two new seasons. It picked up a whopping 72 million viewers “in some fashion on all …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 4994 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *