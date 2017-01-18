So… are you buying it?
Are you buying what these actors, singers and athletes are selling?
Over the years, a number of celebrities have messed up and these same stars have issued supposedly heartfelt apologies in response to these scandals.
We’ve collected some of the most memorable mea culpas below and we want to know: Who do you believe most?
1. Ryan Lochte
Oops, Ryan Lochte’s bad! He’s very sorry he lied about getting held up at gunpoint during the Rio Olympics. Click on the his name above to read his full statement.
2. Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is VERY sorry for slamming America while inside a California donut shop. She issues a mea culpa in this video.
3. Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant immediately addressed sexual assault charges in 2003. Seated alongside wife Vanessa, he tearfully said he was guilty of adultery, not rape.
4. John Mayer
John Mayer told Playboy in 2010 that he gets a “n-gger pass” because African-Americans like him. He apologized via Twitter with: “It was arrogant of me to think I could intellectualize using it, because I realize that there’s no intellectualizing a word that is so emotionally charged.”
5. Christian Bale
