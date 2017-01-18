“Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Cardi B has a plan. And we’re not mad at it. TheYBF.com was on the scene at her listening party last night and we’ve got the deets on her new projects….

While she’s known for a few viral sound bites and crazy, “don’t give a f*ck” behavior, “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Cardi B also raps. If you watch the show, you’ve seen Cardi laying tracks in the studio and it wasn’t just for TV. She has some new music she’s gearing up to drop.

Last night, Cardi B hosted an album listening party at the Black Lodge in NYC to preview her upcoming mixtape “Gangsta B*tch Music Volume 2.” And YBF correspondent James Terrell was in the mix.

Before letting everyone hear her new tunes, she hopped on the mic to thank everyone for showing up. She also gave “all the men who want to smash” a warning — “Just know I’m crazy!”

Ha!

She dropped a few tidbits about what she has coming down the pipeline in the future.