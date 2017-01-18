Last year, we reported on rumors that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had cut ties with his family, including his brother, Bachelorette Season 12 winner, Jordan Rodgers.

It was Jordan who first told the media that Aaron was not on speaking terms with his parents and siblings.

The rumors disappeared from the tabloids for several months, but now just like Mr. Discount Double-Check in the playoffs, they’re back and better than ever.

Okay, maybe not “better,” so much as significantly more detailed.

The story’s no less sad, but now we might know a little bit more about how it all began.

And as it turns out, the Rodgers haven’t been feuding for very long.

The latest comes from a new report published by Radar Online.

A source close to the family tells Radar that it was an argument between Jordan and Aaron’s girlfriend, Olivia Munn, that led to the burning of the bridges.

Aaron and Olivia began dating in the spring of 2014, and apparently it wasn’t long after they became an item that she and Jordan butted heads:

“Olivia and Aaron’s brother Jordan had a huge blowout fight a couple years back in LA. Jordan accused Olivia of using Aaron to boost her …read more

Read more here:: THG