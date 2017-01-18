Jules Wainstein‘s husband is so broke that he can’t pay their children’s tuition OR the family’s Uber bills! In a shocking court hearing, the former Real Housewives of New York City stars faced off in their divorce, with Jules’ attorney slamming her estranged husband for trying to blame his client for the family’s financial problems, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Radar was in the New York City courtroom when the pair fought in front of a judge over their dire money problems.

“Mr. Wainstein hasn’t paid $10,000 on September 30 of 2016 or $10,000 on Oct 28, 2016 for tuition for the children, utilities, Uber, transportation, nanny and weekly groceries,” Jules’ lawyer revealed. “No payments. He has not paid tuition. The Uber account shuts off and on. There is constant terminations of service for Time Warner Cable. Council stated in September on the record, that Uber would be paid.”

