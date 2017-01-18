Yes, another reboot is in the works and this time Hollywood is gearing up to recreate “White Men Can’t Jump.” Decide if you’re here for the remake inside….

Hollywood is having a field day with reboots and remakes. And now, a cult basketball classic is about to get the same treatment.

‘black•ish’ creator Kenya Barris and NBA star Blake Griffin, allegedly, are teaming up to bring a reboot to theaters 25-years after Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson starred in the original. And guess what? There’s a good chance the Los Angeles Clippers baller may star in the sequel.

Kenya is set to write and produce the film through 20th Century FOX. Blake will serve as a producer (and possibly star) for the basketball sequel.

We’re calling it sequel, but Kenya tells TMZ it’s not exactly a remake of the original film. It’s moreso an inspiration for the new basketball comedy they’re trying to create. He also reveals it was Blake’s idea to do the reboot and he hopes to nab the original stars (Wesley and Woody) for the new project.

Oh, and the "white men can't jump" storyline will be dead in this new film because, as Kenya says, "the white men are

