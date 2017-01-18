DJ Afrojack‘s ex-girlfriend is making him pay for the way she was treated throughout their relationship — literally! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive court papers revealing Lauren Meditz is seeking $25 million in damages from her boyfriend from hell.

Meditz, who met the DJ in October 2014 through a mutual friend, accused him of being controlling and of fraud in the filing. Afrojack, whose real name is Nick Van de Wall, was served with the lawsuit while entering The Record Plant recording studio in LA today.

In the complaint obtained from the Superior Court of California, Meditz claims her employment with a popular Los Angeles nightclub became strained because of her constant traveling with the DJ.

When she returned to work, Van de Wall allegedly began “constantly calling, texting, facetiming and otherwise communicating with Meditz.” She claims Van de Wall repeatedly told her he “wanted her with him and wouldn’t take no for an answer.” When Meditz would ask to return to work, he would make her “feel guilt, shame and disloyalty.”

Meditz eventually resigned from her position at the request of her boyfriend.

