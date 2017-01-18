You may find this hard to believe, but not every reality star is loyal to his or her significant other.
It’s shocking, we know!
But the following D-Listers have all been exposed as cheaters, having jumped into someone else’s bed on a minimum of one occasion… and likely many more.
Shame on these people. Shame… shame… shame… shame…
1. Jax Taylor
Ever since it was revealed that Jax cheated on Stassi Schroeder, he has had no compunction with breaking up relationships and just generally jaxing every chick within a 200 mile radius of Los Angeles.
2. Kristen Doute
Just like her fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star, Jax, Kristen screwed up her relationship to Tom Sandoval by bedding Jax twice. This also signalled the end of her friendship with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, but somehow, they are all friends again.
3. Ronnie Magro
Just when everyone thought Ronnie and Sammie were doing fine, Ronnie got drunk and kissed practically every chick in the club. Poor Sammie.
4. Dean McDermott
Reports surfaced that Dean was cheating on Tori Spelling in 2013, with Tori confirming the rumors were true.
5. Josh Duggar
This disgraced 19 Kids & Counting star …read more
