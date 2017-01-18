We don’t know what it is, exactly, about home renovation and design.

All we know is this: HGTV is the most addictive channel on all of television.

Chalk it up to the allure of fancy homes… the personable hosts… the fun of debating style and taste with your significant other.

Whatever the reason, we can’t get enough HGTV.

But which popular HGTV show is the best of the bunch? Let’s take a close look below and come up with an answer…