We don’t know what it is, exactly, about home renovation and design.
All we know is this: HGTV is the most addictive channel on all of television.
Chalk it up to the allure of fancy homes… the personable hosts… the fun of debating style and taste with your significant other.
Whatever the reason, we can’t get enough HGTV.
But which popular HGTV show is the best of the bunch? Let’s take a close look below and come up with an answer…
13. Rehab Addict
Boo! Hiss! We’re sorry, Nicole Curtis, but you shouldn’t be using the words “rehab” or “addict” in any kind of positive or promotional sense. You annoy us.
12. Selling LA
Selling LA chronicles brokers from three different real estate firms as they build up their rosters of millionaire clients and tour spectacular luxury home. The competition aspect is enjoyable, but the focus on wealth becomes nauseating after awhile.
11. Pool Kings
It’s an entire show about pools. Always fun for a few minutes because… holy cow, do some people have amazing pools?!? But the concept quickly gets old.
10. Beachfront Bargain Hunters
It loses some points for being such a blatant House Hunters rip-off. But it gains points
