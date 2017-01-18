Over the past several days, Bella Hadid has watched her love life get torn into shreds.

The model does not seem to be reacting very well to news that Selena Gomez is now dating Bella’s ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd.

But just as Bella is trying to figure out how she’ll move on in light of this upsetting development, sister Gigi Hadid is very sure about her future.

We know it will include Zayn Malik by her side…

… but will it include Zayn Malik legally by her side for life?

In other words: Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid engaged?

The stars got together in late 2015, making their relationship official via a cute photo on Instagram.

There was talk that the former One Direction singer dumped Hadid after a fight during her 21st birthday party last year (pictures down below), but friends admitted at the time that Zayn and Gigi often broke up and got back together.

It was just how they rolled.

And they’ve been rolling very smoothly for months now.

On Monday, Hadid was spotted out in New York City wearing a new ring on her left finger.

Yes, the same finger around which one would wear an engagement ring.

The following evening, Malik was photographed leaving his …read more

Read more here:: THG