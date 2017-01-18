Amber Portwood‘s income from her online boutique may come in handy when she’s battling her former landlord in court! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the Teen Mom OG star being sued for $6,015.74 for trashing her home and failing to pay rent.

In the January 11 lawsuit obtained from the Warren Township Small Claims Court, property management company Zuluscape filed a lawsuit against Portwood and her fiancé Matt Baier for failing to pay damages for their rental home.

In the July 5th disposition letter, the landlord claims he had to paint the whole house using a deodorizer because of the pet smell. He also had to get a new carpet because of the animals.

Other damages include dry wall damage repair, vertical blind replacement, six new mini blinds, new door knob, hardwire new smoke detector, set of four drip plans, removal and dump of contents left behind, and weed, mulch, brush removal, gutter cleaning and fence repair.

But that’s not all, as the landlord claims they also owe him $1648.24 in unpaid rent.

