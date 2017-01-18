The show MUST go on!

Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from his wife, Christina El Moussa, just one week ago. But RadarOnline.com can confirm that HGTV , the network that produces the estranged couple’s hit show, Flip Or Flop, is holding them to their season 8 contracts!

“Flip or Flop is resuming filming for the upcoming season today in Orange County,” a production source said.

PHOTOS: ‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Tarek & Christina El Moussa Put Divorce Stress On Kids During Christmas

Tarek, 35, and his 33-year-old ex, Christina, secretly split in May amid allegations that Christina had cheated.

According to the source, “Tarek went on a ski vacation and just got back yesterday. He needed to get out of town and clear his mind.”

As Radar previously reported, production for the show starring the parents of Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1, was on hold while the couple worked out the kinks of their ongoing divorce. But not anymore!

PHOTOS: Broke, ‘Suicidal’ & More! 10 Dark Secrets Of The ‘Flip Or Flop’ Split

“HGTV is holding them to their contracts now more than ever,” said source. “<a target="_blank" href="http://radaronline.com/exclusives/2016/12/flip-flop-couple-divorce-tarek-el-moussa-christine-911-call/" …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online