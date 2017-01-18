It’s been seven months since we first learned that Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are getting divorced, and by the standards of a reality show split, the whole thing has been relatively drama-free.

Sure, Kailyn seemed less than thrilled when Javi started dating someone new, but that’s to be expected.

And now it looks as though despite her initial difficulties with letting go, Kailyn is moving on herself.

Unfortunately, as Javi learned when he broke up with Cassie Bucka, rebound relationships can be tough.

If her latest tweets are any indication, it seems Kailyn is having a tough time with her new relationship.

“Can someone tell me why people will do relationship things with someone but claim they don’t want a relationship?” Kailyn tweeted yesterday.

When a fan replied, “Everyone wants the perks of a relationship, but no one wants the commitment,” Kailyn answered:

“Right cause they wanna do dirty sh*t on the low lol.”

Another fan offered this explanation:

“BC he’s waiting for something better to come along. You’re the side girl before there was even a main girl.”

Kailyn replied:

“I feel like that’s saying ‘I like you enough to act like your gf/bf until someone who might be better comes along.'”