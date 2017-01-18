The lineup of entertainers set to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration this Friday is not exactly Grammy Award-worthy.

It’s barely even People’s Choice Award-worthy.

With Jackie Evancho scheduled to sing the national anthem and Toby Keith proudly on board for a few songs, the event simply lacks the star power of a Beyonce or a Garth Brooks.

Or, heck, even a Ray J. (What? You know you’d tune in to watch him on stage in D.C.!)

At one point, news went viral that veteran singer Jennifer Holliday was booked for an appearance at the event, although Holliday said today on The View that it was never made official.

Yes, however, she was strongly considering the gig.

For what reason?

“Because I’m an artist and I love America,” she told The View hosts, adding that she performed for Ronald Reagan and both the elder Bush and younger Bush and Bill Clinton and she was under the impression that the inauguration was a patriotic event, not a partisan one.

But then she woke up one day… and everyone on the radio hated her… and then she even started to receive a few death threats.

The artist quickly dropped out of performing following the firestorm, especially after she read …read more

Read more here:: THG