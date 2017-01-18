T.I. sends out a warning to black celebrities (not actual policymakers) who are having meetings with Donald Trump. He also pens a profound open letter to the president-elect that we hope Trump will come across. More inside, plus D.L. Hughley calling out Martin Luther King III….

With just days before president-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, YBF celebs are serving up commentary on recent happenings in the black community. Several YBF celebs — including Steve Harvey, Kanye West, Ray Lewis and Jim Brown – have held meetings with the president-elect, which has caused a firestorm of controversy in the media and on social media.

Now, rapper T.I. is weighing in on it all.

In a series of Instagram posts, the “Us Or Else” rapper criticized Kanye West, Steve Harvey and Martin Luther King III (who met with Trump on MLK Day) for normalizing Trump.

“There is a strategic plan that people are trying to make you a part of. Do not accept any invitation to have any meeting, no matter how positive you think the outcome may be. Without understanding, people have a very Willie Lynch agenda.”

He said Trump’s team is carefully crafting/brainwashing the black community with star-studded photo-ops …read more

