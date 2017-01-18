No one can break our hearts quite like Lamar Odom.

He’s just been through so much, you know? He’s a good guy fighting a hard battle.

A battle he very nearly lost in October 2015 after he suffered an overdose in a brothel in Nevada.

We all remember what happened after the infamous incident: he was rushed to a hospital, Khloe Kardashian rushed to be at his side.

At one point, reports claimed he’d been declared brain dead, and at another, reports claimed that he was actually dead.

We heard that his organs were shutting down, that Khloe and his family were preparing for the worst, that even if he somehow managed to survive, he’d never be able to walk or talk again.

But Lamar’s had a recovery that’s been nothing short of miraculous — at least when it comes to the way his body bounced back from the brink of death.

Unfortunately, we can’t say the same for his struggle with the disease that put him there in the first place.

Since the overdose, he’s still battling addiction. He’s been spotted at bars, and some friends once allegedly found drug paraphernalia at his home last summer.

It’s hard to tell the rumors from the …read more

Read more here:: THG