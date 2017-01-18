It’s only been two weeks since Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill broke up, but now it seems the hip hop power couple may be struggling to keep their distance from one another.

Yes, it seems these two are either back together, or they’re enjoying the most amicable breakup since Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow called it quits.

According to the less-than-reliable Media TakeOut, Nicki and Meek are already back at it, and they’re making little effort to hide their rekindled romance from fans.

“I don’t think they ever even broke up. Nicki was in the studio all last week and she was texting with [Meek]. He even came by and picked her up,” a source tells the website.

“I don’t know – it’s probably all just [publicity]. I don’t think they ever broke up.”

That last part seems unlikely, as Nicki took to Instagram earlier this month to explicitly confirm that the rumors of her breakup with meek were true:

“To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon,” she wrote on January 5.

Shortly thereafter, both parties reaffirmed their single status by taking petty shots at one another on social media.

