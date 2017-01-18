At this point, we probably know as much about Kailyn Lowry’s divorce from Javi Marroquin as she does.

There’s just so. Much. Drama.

We’ve heard about it on Twitter, we’ve heard about it in interviews, and now, at long last, we’re hearing about it in new episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Perhaps the only thing we don’t know about this wretched divorce is who cheated — both of them subtly accuse the other and deny any wrongdoing themselves.

But at this point, does it really matter?

As this terrible former couple is proving over and over again, they have no business being together. Kailyn is rude and spiteful and petty, and Javi … well, Javi doesn’t need that.

They’re just such a bad match, but of course they were in love at one point, enough to build a family together.

And, as always, it’s always the children who suffer.

Little Lincoln seems to be doing all right with the divorce, but he’s a little young to really grasp everything.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Isaac.

Isaac is Kailyn’s son with Jo Rivera, the one she gave birth to after being 16 and pregnant. If you’ve …read more

Read more here:: THG