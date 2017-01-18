Savannah Chrisley was involved in a serious car accident earlier this week that left her with broken vertebrae. RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the accident report that reveals more details on what caused the Chrisley Knows Best star’s traumatic crash.

The car accident occurred on January 16 at 3:10pm in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Vehicle one was traveling south bound on interstate 65 near Armory Drive,” the reporting officer wrote in the report. “The driver of vehicle number one advised officers that her foot became tangled up in the floor mat and then behind the brake pedal in the process of trying to free her foot.”

But the floor mat wasn’t the only cause of the crash, as the “foggy conditions” also forced Chrisley to lose “control of the vehicle, striking the guardrail on the front driver side of the vehicle.”

The 19-year-old was transported to Southern Hills Hospital following the crash. No drugs or alcohol were found on the scene.

Todd Chrisley’s daughter broke the news of the crash on her Instagram page Tuesday night.

