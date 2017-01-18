According to an update on their ongoing divorce proceedings, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are now united.

Through their respective attorneys, the actress and the actor have lashed out at each other often over the past few weeks.

But they recently came to a joint decision that all information regarding their children and their custody case will remain private.

Via a joint statement that reads like a manual on technical legalese, Jolie and Pitt said the following upon reaching this mutual conclusion:

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.”

It’s still pretty sad and shocking, isn’t it?

Just a short while ago, who would have thought that Brangelina would be engaged in a custody fight over its six children? And an ugly one at that?

A week after this statement was made public, the latest issue of Life & Style states that Pitt has won a significant legal fight against his estranged wife.

Claiming that Jolie has been consistently "canceling" scheduled appointments between Pitt and his kids

