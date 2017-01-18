Khloe Kardashian, bless her heart, hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to her love life.

It’s pretty much her thing.

Back in the day, when Kim was building her family’s empire and we were just starting to get to know all these wacky characters, Khloe only dated a couple of guys.

Those relationships were either casual or they ended in the guy cheating on Khloe.

Then Khloe met Lamar Odom, and they were married within a few weeks. They really did seem to be perfect for each other, and perhaps they are, but Lamar’s addiction issues pushed her away.

After she left Lamar, she dated a bit, but again, nothing too serious.

She got with super mega douchebag French Montana, and she also had a thing with NBA player James Harden that ended after he cheated on her.

Things just haven’t ever gone all that great for poor Khloe … but it seems that now, she’s really got a good thing going with Tristan Thompson.

Unfortunately, things are not always as they seem.

A tragic new report from Radar claims that although Khloe and Tristan have been together for a good few months now, there’s only one reason he’s with her.

